Josh Alexander Quits TNA After Losing to Mike Santana At TNA Genesis

Josh Alexander said that he quit TNA after he came up short against Mike Santana at TNA Genesis. Sunday’s PPV saw Santana defeat Alexander in an I Quit match to blow off their feud. Alexander said “I quit” rather than be curb stomped into the ring steps.

After the match, Alexander told Santana that he was the new standard in TNA and shook his hand before saying that he was quitting TNA. Alexander’s contract with the company ends on February 15th.