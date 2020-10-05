wrestling / News

WWE News: Josiah Williams Releases Damian Priest Track, Corey Taylor Performs ‘Culture Head’ For NXTLOUD

October 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Damian Priest NXT Takeover XXX

– Josiah Williams has dropped a new track for Damian Priest. You can check out “NXT FLOW 001” below, which features footage of Priest:

– In other NXT music news, WWE released the following performance by Corey Taylor of “Culture Head” for their #NXTLOUD brand:

