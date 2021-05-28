wrestling / News
Josiah Williams Released From WWE
Fightful reports that Josiah Williams, who has provided music for WWE including the theme song for Cameron Grimes, was released from WWE this week. He was part of the cuts to the staff that took place earlier this week. Williams also appeared for various digital properties for the company.
In non-WWE projects, he is the creator of Wrestle & Flow and has made music for ROH and AEW, including the theme song of Shawn Spears. He was previously released from WWE in 2020 but eventually came back and was part of the opening video for NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he was part of the NXT live event crew and a backstage interviewer at times. He also performed a remix of Adam Cole’s theme for his entrance at NXT: Takeover XXV.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Says He Mistakenly Used the Term ‘Focus Group’ for Controversial Promo, Explains What He Actually Meant
- Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumor That He and Young Bucks Aren’t on Speaking Terms
- Trent Jokingly Asks for Someone to Defecate in His Bag, Randy Orton Tweets Emoji Response
- Tom Phillips Has Been Released From WWE, Not Related To Cuts From This Week