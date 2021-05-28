Josiah Williams Released From WWE

Fightful reports that Josiah Williams, who has provided music for WWE including the theme song for Cameron Grimes, was released from WWE this week. He was part of the cuts to the staff that took place earlier this week. Williams also appeared for various digital properties for the company.

In non-WWE projects, he is the creator of Wrestle & Flow and has made music for ROH and AEW, including the theme song of Shawn Spears. He was previously released from WWE in 2020 but eventually came back and was part of the opening video for NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he was part of the NXT live event crew and a backstage interviewer at times. He also performed a remix of Adam Cole’s theme for his entrance at NXT: Takeover XXV.