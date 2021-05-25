More on WWE Staffing Cuts, What Remaining Staffers Were Told

New details have been reported regarding WWE’s cuts among the staffing of their Advanced Media Group and digital divisions. As noted earlier, WWE let go a lot of the division, including longtime staffers and executives. According to PWInsider, the cuts into the AMG division “came out of nowhere” for those who worked in the division, in part because the division had grown heavily in both importance and revenue for WWE during the pandemic.

The site notes that there was a brief call held with Human Resources at the end of the day which basically consisted of informing everyone remaining that they will now report to Kevin Dunn in the TV department. There was also a coping mechanism joke going around among some of the releases that they should refer themselves back to the company, referencing an internal email that was sent in the last week offering bonuses for people who did employee referrals.