WWE Reportedly Begins Heavy Round of Staff Cuts This Week, Major Executives Getting Let Go

– PWInsider reports that WWE has begin what appears to be a heavy round of staff cuts today with people being let go across departments. Staff members of WWE’s digital department, including the WWE Nework, has reportedly been hit “extremely hard by these cuts.

Among those leaving the company today are Jaylar Donlan, who previously served as WWE EVP of Advanced Media Group. Donlan had been with WWE for over eight years.

Additionally, the report notes that many others were fired from the company today. Multiple staffers who survived the cuts reportedly expressed both “shock and surprise” at some of the names who are being let go. There is said to be a belief among staffers that certain departments might be folded in together moving forward.

Also, the report noted that more details are likely coming throughout the rest of the day as the story develops. Last week saw many releases from the NXT talent side, including Velveteen Dream and former NXT referee Drake Wuertz.