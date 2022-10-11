JTG Remembers Being “Released Because Of A Prank” By WWE

Speaking recently with Wrestling with Rip Rogers, JTG shared some personal anecdotes and recalled being part of Cryme Tyme during their “bullshit” release by WWE (via Wrestling Inc). The wrestler shared the lead-up, including the events credited with the firing of himself and Shad Gaspard in August 2007. “We didn’t even make it a year yet. There was a rib that was pulled on us in the ring and Shad and I didn’t respond accordingly, professionally. In OVW our ring etiquette was whatever you got going on backstage you don’t let it spill into the ring, you keep it professional. That really pissed off Shad, especially coming from OVW. We don’t take liberties with each other, we don’t put our jobs in jeopardy,” JTG stated, referencing the pair’s past with Ohio Valley Wrestling.

The pair’s time with WWE involved a feud with Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch, and some of the conflict overflowed into the ring on one night of Raw, where JTG indicated that the referee got incorporated as well, counting him out and resulting in an apparent off-script loss.

“That made Shad pissed and he took it out on the ref,” JTG continued. “I joined in on it and then Shad took it a little too far, took the ref’s belt off, and auctioned out to the crowd. We were still in character, but we were off script. Then we got to the back, he got chastised by Barry Wyndham at the time, after that we got ridiculed by John Cena in front of the locker room and then on the ride to the next show we got a good tongue lashing from John Laurinaitis and then the next day we were fired. My mind was blown, that was the longest ride home. During that ride, I was just going through my head like I worked this hard just to get released because of a prank, some bullshit?”

