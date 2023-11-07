JTG Recalls WWE Splitting Up Cryme Tyme, Had More Fun in NXT Than On Main Roster

JTG recently sat down to discuss Cryme Tyme’s break up, his time in NXT and more in a new interview. The WWE alumnus spoke with JOB’d Out Wrestling, and the show sent us some highlights that you can check out below along with the full interview:

On why WWE broke up Cryme Tyme: “At that time and moment (WWE) didn’t give a s**t about tag teams and they made it pretty obvious. After Wrestlemania… they put together two singles stars (R-Truth and John Morrison) to be the champions, it was kinda like a spit in our faces. Like, you have a legitimate tag team right here but the writing was on the wall.”

On why JTG had more fun in NXT than on the main roster: “I had fun during those times because we were just given a pass just to be ourselves… they’d present us with an idea or some bullet points and we just had fun with it. I don’t think Vince or anybody of real importance was really watching the show or dissecting it so we got away with a lot.”

On his appearance on MTV’s Silent Library with other WWE stars: “They couldn’t get me to flip over (the challenge cards) to do the stunts. I wasn’t getting any challenges and then (the producers) fixed it. I was like ‘alright, I’ll pick this card’ and I flipped it over and acted surprised”

On Shad Gaspard’s legacy: “I think with Shad, I want everybody to still remember him as a hero. I know that us being on TV – that kids look at WWE superstars as heroes and (Shad) always carried in the back of his mind that (he’s) not just going to be just a hero on the screen but he’s going to be a hero also in real life. He took that responsibility with him.”