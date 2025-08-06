– As noted, El Hijo del Vikingo will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano at this month’s TripleMania XXXIII event. WWE released a new video today on social video featuring The Judgment Day talking about the upcoming event. Dominik Mysterio asked his stablemates if they would be there at the event to support him. The Judgment Day appear to have issued a challenge for a tag team bout at AAA TripleMania XXXIII.

The video then continues with Finn Balor, Raquel Rodriguez, and JD McDonagh challenging the team of Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, and NXT Superstar Lola Vice. So it looks like the Judgment Day will now be in action in a mixed six-person tag team bout at the event.

AAA TripleMania XXXIII takes place on Saturday, August 16 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. It will stream live on YouTube. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AAA Mega Championship — Four-Way Match: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee

* The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Raquel Rodriguez & J.D. McDonagh) vs. Mr. Iguana, Lola Vice & Niño Hamburguesa)

* AAA World Tag Team Championships: Los Garza (Angel & Berto) (c) vs. Pagano & Psycho Clown

* AAA Latin American Championship: El Mesías (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.