Juice Robinson Praises The Gunns, Says There’s ‘No Limit’ On What They Can Do

Juice Robinson is a big fan of The Gunns and believes the best is yet to come with them as a tag team. Robinson and Jay White have been allied with The Gunns as the Bang Bang Gang for a while in AEW, and Robinson praised the brothers in an interview with SHAK Wrestling.

“I’m so impressed,” Robinson said of The Gunns (h/t to Fightful). “Those guys are young in their careers, hungry, athletic. They’re fun, they’re funny. They light up a room. They’re a lot like their dad. They’re a lot like their dad in the fact they’re natural. So you see a little bit of their dad come out. It’s great.”

Je continued, “But yeah, I think there’s no limit on what they can do as just a tag team, let alone if they’re with Jay or me in a trios, but those guys, as a tag team, the best is definitely yet to come. Me and Jay wanted to be with those guys specifically. I’m really happy that everybody is starting to kind of see what we saw right off the bat.”

During their time in AEW, The Gunns have held the AEW World Tag Team Championships, the AEW World Trios Championships, and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships.