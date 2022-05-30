wrestling / News

Julia Hart, Brian Pillman Jr React To Her Joining The House of Black

May 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double Or Nothing House of Black Julia Hart Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Julia Hart joined the House of Black last night at AEW Double or Nothing and helped them defeat Death Triangle. This likely ends her alliance with the Varisty Blonds, who had been trying to prevent this very thing from happening.

In a post on Twitter, Brian Pillman Jr wrote in response: “I knew there was no saving you Julia…

Julia herself wrote: “The House always wins.

