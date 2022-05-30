wrestling / News

House of Black Defeats Death Triangle At AEW Double Or Nothing With Julia Hart’s Help (Clips)

May 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double Or Nothing House of Black Julia Hart Image Credit: AEW

The House of Black got another member and a win at AEW Double Or Nothing over Death Triangle. Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King defeated their rivals on Sunday’s PPV after Hart appeared in the ring and spit black mist into PAC’s face, allowing Black to win via a roundhouse kick.

You can see some clips from the match below. Our ongoing Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Double or Nothing, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading