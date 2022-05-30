wrestling / News
House of Black Defeats Death Triangle At AEW Double Or Nothing With Julia Hart’s Help (Clips)
The House of Black got another member and a win at AEW Double Or Nothing over Death Triangle. Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King defeated their rivals on Sunday’s PPV after Hart appeared in the ring and spit black mist into PAC’s face, allowing Black to win via a roundhouse kick.
You can see some clips from the match below. Our ongoing Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.
The #HouseOfBlack (@malakaiblxck/@BrodyxKing/@SNM_Buddy) make their way to a sold out crowd here in Las Vegas, NV! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/eqkZDAqMiL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
#DeathTriangle (@PENTAELZEROM/@ReyFenixMx/@BASTARDPAC) look more than ready for their battle with the #HouseOfBlack. Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/b6Cdv8F5w3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@ReyFenixMx and @malakaiblxck trading attacks! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/iWKI8OPNdx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@BrodyxKing taking out the #DeathTriangle! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/hq3fA0fkU3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@BASTARDPAC just absolutely relentless! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/fo20WHFWEr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
A tremendous triple attack by #DeathTriangle! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/8KJYPk0YRO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Canadian Destroyer on the apron! #DeathTriangle not holding anything back. here! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/EQpiZLjknN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
And now @malakaiblxck answers! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/5faPOhLB37
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@thejuliahart has shown her true colors here against the #DeathTriangle! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/1pCawiF1Ib
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
