Toni Storm Accuses Serena Deeb of Being ‘Delusional’, Reacts To Facing Her At AEW Double or Nothing

Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb is official for AEW Double or Nothing and the AEW Women’s World Champion has reacted to the news. In a digital exclusive, Storm called out Deeb for being ‘delusional’ and spoke about her ‘assault’ on Mariah May on Dynamite.

She said: “Serena Deeb. You can call your shot. You can touch my title. But when you assault a poor, young, defenseless child, that is where I draw the line. I draw the line right through your unmentionables because what you need is a good old-fashioned moral douching. You want to blither about how this being real life and not Hollywood. This isn’t real life. This is professional wrestling, which means you have existed for decades in complete delusion. If you were good enough, you would have held this belt already. It’s my belt that keeps this entire company together, and your belt can barely hold up your pants. So drop them, and bend over, and remember that we’re in Winnipeg, and I’m not all that concerned about the ‘Winni’ part. Chin. Tits. Shoe.”