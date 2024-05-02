Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Knockouts Title Match and More

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with a Knockouts World title match and more. The lineup includes:

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Miyu Yamashita

* Winner Gets X Division Title Shot at Under Siege: Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel

* Alisha Edwards vs. Dani Luna

* Mustafa Ali vs. Chris Bey

* Joe Hendry’s live, in-ring apology to AJ Francis and Rich Swann concert