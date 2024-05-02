wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Knockouts Title Match and More
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with a Knockouts World title match and more. The lineup includes:
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Miyu Yamashita
* Winner Gets X Division Title Shot at Under Siege: Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel
* Alisha Edwards vs. Dani Luna
* Mustafa Ali vs. Chris Bey
* Joe Hendry’s live, in-ring apology to AJ Francis and Rich Swann concert