WWE Files Trademark This Week on ‘WWE Vault’

– It appears WWE has a new project in the works. Fightful reports that WWE filed a new trademark yesterday (May 17) for “WWE Vault” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The USPTO filing appears to suggest a new program with the title. You can read the filing description below:

Mark For: WWE VAULT trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.

It remains to be seen on how WWE intends to use the title.