Julia Hart On Pitching Idea To Join House Of Black In AEW, Malakai Black’s Reaction

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Julia Hart discussed pitching the idea to join House of Black, Malakai Black’s reaction and much more. You can read her comments below.

Julia Hart on pitching the idea to join House of Black: “Oh my gosh, I was sitting on those stairs for months. I actually didn’t know, I didn’t ever know ‘is it actually ever gonna happen?’ I was like, ‘I’m just gonna keep doing me and hopefully, we have to do something with this.’ I’m not gonna let this go to waste, this was a big moment. When it happened, when Malakai misted me, I was really like, ‘I think I want to do something different.’ Him misting me could create a whole story of me joining the House Of Black. I think I told Jerry Lynn, I was like, ‘What would you think if I joined House Of Black?’ He was like, ‘I think that would be cool.’

On Malakai Black’s reaction: “At the time, I wasn’t very close with Malakai, and he’s also a very intimidating presence as it is, in a good way and not in a bad way. I wanted to tell him, but I didn’t know how he would think, like ‘oh, this little girl wants to join this group we’re about to have. So, I didn’t know how to approach him [with the idea]. I told Jerry and I guess Jerry told him. [Malakai] came to me and was like ‘You wanna join House Of Black? Do you like the cheerleading stuff? I thought you liked the cheerleading stuff?’ I was like ‘No, I need something different. I need something new and I need something creative, I love dark shit. I love it all, I’m here for it, I wanna grow. He was like ‘Oh okay, maybe draw out how’d you see the character and do a promo for me.’ I love promos. I would love to talk more. So, I did a promo and I showed him and he was like, ‘Oh okay, you have something.’ That was pretty much it. I just kept the eye patch and sat for weeks and waited and waited. I was like, ‘When is this ever gonna happen?’ I honestly didn’t know. I was just coming to work and doing my job. I just hoped that one day I could join. Everyone asked what was I thinking. I was thinking I want something more, that’s all I was thinking on those steps, and then it turned into what it is now.”

