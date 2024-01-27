Julius Creed Weighs In On Creed Brothers’ WWE Main Roster Run Thus Far

The Creed Brothers have been a big part of the WWE tag team division since debuting on the main roster, and Julius Creed recently reflected on their run thus far. The two have already had one shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship and have been part of the mix since debuting on Raw in October, and Julius spoke with Denise Salcedo about how they’ve done thus far. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On his and Brutus’ main roster run thus far: “It’s crazy, right? There are times that it doesn’t feel real. There are times that, maybe you want more. But overall, it’d be like getting in a washing machine and just getting tumbled around and getting spit out on the other side. And you’re like, is this real life? Is it not real life? Am I living a dream? If it’s a dream, I got a long ways to go. So I think the best way to describe it right now, honestly, would just be happy but not content. We’re very happy with where we’re at. Life’s going good.”

On feeling good about here he’s at thus far: “Growing up, Florida was a place that the rich people lived or people vacationed. Swimming pool was the best part about traveling and going to a hotel. And pro wrestling was something we watched on the TV. I wake up every single day, I live in Florida. I got a swimming pool in my backyard. And I’m a pro wrestler on TV for a living. So I’m very, very happy about those things. But I also take a look at, you know, Judgment Day with unified titles. Cody Rhodes on a 2K cover. Jey Uso, CM Punk as top merchandise sellers. And I realize we also got a long ways to go. So we’re very happy, but we’re not content. We’re going to get that last little bit and get up with those guys and be big names like them soon.”