Julius Creed Names His Dream Matches, Would Have Liked To Face Kurt Angle

Julius Creed has a number of dream matches he’d like to have, including the wish that he could have faced Kurt Angle at the latter’s prime. Creed spoke with Denise Salcedo for an interview before the Royal Rumble and weighed in on matches he wishes he could have. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On his dream opponents: “I think styles make matchups, right? I think it would be very interesting to see Kurt Angle and I at his peak fight. be able to go out there and perform and compete against each other. He’s got to be at the top of the list. There’s so many names that come to mind. Because not only do we get the individual matchups, but with my brother being there, we get the tag team matchup. So then you start looking at Steiner Brothers. You start looking at World’s Greatest Tag Team. You start looking at Kurt Angle. You start looking at the guys that are on the roster right now. Man, I would just love to be able to go out there in all types of styles. Let me see Finn Balor in a singles match. When we got to NXT, he was the top guy. So I would love to see that. Let me see Cody Rhodes. Let me see where I fall in line,” Creed continued.

On a potential Creeds vs. Usos tag team match: “A story old as time is two brothers start finding success together, and instead of breaking apart, maybe the brothers that have broken apart want to come back together to prove themselves. Well, right now, the Usos have been broken apart. Do they still have that chemistry? Have they lost a step? I can tell you we’re firing on all cylinders and we’re only getting better. So we’re on the rise. They’re on the fall. Do they come back together do we get that matchup? Do we get to see what it looks like to run it with the Usos at some point? Creed Brothers, Usos, that’s exciting. Do we run it with their brother, Solo? I would love to be out there with Solo. Let’s find out. He’s got the thumb spike. I got this one little thumb. It’s kind of weird. I hit him with that one, and we could find out.”

On the Angle match: “So I don’t know. Like, I think styles make matchups, and I’m excited to get out there with anyone I could but prime Kurt Angle, maybe all time would be towards the top of that list.”