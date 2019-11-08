Jungle Grrrl Says the Production Values for WOW ‘Far Exceed’ Impact Wrestling, Her Thoughts on Anthem Acquiring AXS TV, Not Interested in Impact/WOW Crossover

– The 411 Interviews Podcast recently spoke to WOW – Women of Wrestling star and former champion Jungle Grrrl. Jungle Grrrl is currently the No. 1 contender for WOW champion Tessa Blanchard. During the interview, we spoke with Jungle Grrrl about Anthem Media acquiring AXS TV, which is the broadcast home for WOW. Below are some highlights.

Jungle Grrrl on how Anthem purchasing AXS TV changes things: “You know, what I don’t know whether or not this changes things for WOW. I think that they are two entirely different productions. I mean, our production value is — I mean — second to none. It far exceeds that of Impact Wrestling. And you know, I love Impact Wrestling. I appreciate competition, but our organization is just something that’s completely different. It’s nothing like what we do. There’s no other show that has an hour dedicated solely to women’s wrestling that goes above and beyond — I mean in-depth storytelling and just extraordinary wrestling with over-the-top, unbelievable, entertaining storylines. It’s just…there is no competition to us really, so personally, I welcome it.”

“As far as what the decision of the company will be, either one of them, that’s for them to make the decision. And of course, I’ve been along for the ride for the last 20 years and will continue to be along for the ride whether that’s with AXS TV or anybody else. So, I mean I’m thrilled that we’ve had the platform with AXS TV. I’m thrilled that they’ve seen the same vision that David McLane and Jeanie Buss and myself included have seen and have wanted to see brought to fruition. So listen, there’s no telling what the future holds for any company for that matter. So, we have it now. I think the platform is phenomenal. I think there’s wrong with a little competition. They’re on Tuesday nights. We’re on Saturday nights. Who knows what the future holds?”

Her thoughts on a possible crossover featuring the WOW Superheroes vs. the Impact Knockouts: “You know, truthfully? No, I don’t. They’re two separate organizations, and I don’t think that there’s any reason that the Impact women and the WOW Women of Wrestling need to come together. Now, there’s some Impact stars on our roster, and that’s fine. I mean, that’s not for me to tell. I don’t own the company. It’s not my business. My business is as a performer and to as an athlete is to go out there and do my job. And the rest is up to David McLane and Jeanie Buss and the AXS individuals.”

In the full interview, Jungle Grrrl discusses becoming the #1 contender to Tessa Blanchard’s championship, what the title match means to her, AXS TV being bought by Anthem and possible crossover with Impact Wrestling, WOW’s influence on the rise of women’s wrestling, how her wrestling journey began and more.

