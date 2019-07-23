Jushin Liger Set for Super J-Cup Events in US

– As previously reported, pro wrestling legend Jushin Liger is on the road to retirement. However, he’s still got some time before he hangs it up for good. That includes being in action at this year’s Super J-Cup. NJPW announced the news earlier today.

Liger will work all three Super J-Cup events set for the US next month in non-tournament matches. The events are scheduled for the following dates:

* August 22, 2019 at Temple Theater in Tacoma, WA

* August 24, 2019 at SFSU Student Life Events Center in San Francisco, CA

* August 25, 2019 Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA

Jushin Liger will officially retire from wrestling at the Tokyo Dome in January 2020.