– As previously reported, online streamer Kai Cenat attended WWE Raw last night and announced that he will be attending the WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. Kai Cenat later spoke to Cathy Kelley in a WWE digital exclusive video. Below are some highlights:

Kai Cenat on attending Raw: “My gosh, it felt amazing. The crowd gave me a loud pop. I was absolutely enjoying it. I was nervous a little bit, but once you out there, you in that mode, I’m running down. I always wanted to run down the aisle, and I got to do that straight to the ring.”

On his predictions for the Rumble: “I’m not gonna lie, I met a really good friend, it’s my boy, John Cena. And he’s a dear friend of me. So I would just love to see him go out there and do everything he has to do for real.”

On Logan Paul declaring himself for the Royal Rumble: “Man, Logan, I ain’t gonna lie, from a creator to a wrestler, he’s crushing it. So, he’s an athletic individual, so I wanna see him do his thing live too, I’m not gonna lie.”

On if he’d ever transition into being a WWE Superstar: “Hey, I hope so. Hey, I’m ready. Just know I’m ready.

But I’ll be there and we’re gonna see what’s gonna happen, I’m not gonna lie. I hope so.”