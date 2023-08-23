wrestling / News
KAIRI Set For GLEAT Event Next Month
August 23, 2023 | Posted by
Amid rumors that she will return to WWE around November, KAIRI has been advertised for an upcoming GLEAT event next month. She will appear at the promotion’s September 20 event. She previously announced that she will be going on hiatus at the end of September.
ちょ、KAIRI活動休止前にGLEAT参戦は熱すぎる😂😂😂😂😂
ウナちゃんと組むのか、それとも対角に立つのか…#GLEAT #KAIRI #ウナギ・サヤカ https://t.co/vyaBSOY2Q0 pic.twitter.com/jIiZZfEdRN
— Ｊ (@j_217) August 23, 2023
【速報】
世界を旅する海賊王女
満を持してGLEATへ降臨
世界的スーパースター
KAIRI電撃参戦決定🏴☠️
G PROWRESTLING Ver.60 -MAX VOLTAGE-
🛎️9.20(水)新宿FACE
開場 17:30 開始18:30https://t.co/RV0ixcY9iC
🎫一般販売https://t.co/SVMnBaDxKBhttps://t.co/rRuPaUOTkIhttps://t.co/TObQnb4Ica… https://t.co/aeeRhbraBC pic.twitter.com/7vqikZsKOD
— GLEAT(グレイト)公式｜リデットエンターテインメント (@LIDET_ENT) August 23, 2023
