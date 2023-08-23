wrestling / News

KAIRI Set For GLEAT Event Next Month

August 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE kairi Sane Image Credit: WWE

Amid rumors that she will return to WWE around November, KAIRI has been advertised for an upcoming GLEAT event next month. She will appear at the promotion’s September 20 event. She previously announced that she will be going on hiatus at the end of September.

