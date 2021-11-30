Kairi Sane Set To Open Her Own 24-Hour Gym

Kairi Sane is entering the fitness world by opening a new 24-hour gym in Shonan, Japan. Sane currently serves as an ambassador for WWE in Japan after exiting the company last year as an in-ring performer.

She took to Twitter (h/t Wrestling Inc.) to announce the new venture and stated her excitement for being able to give back to society:

“Roughly ten years ago when I first debuted as a pro wrestling, my first paycheck was $450. I had another part-time job to make a living while living in a small warehouse-like apartment, dreaming of one day becoming a champion. Through living days of constant defeat and failures, I made my dream come true to become a champion in both Japan and the US. “This was only possible because of the support I had from fans and the people around me. I’ve always wanted to show my appreciation to people in some form, and today, I am happy to announce the opening of a 24-hour fitness gym, PARA-FIT24. It is located in Shonan Ensohima Area, which is the sister city of Miami Beach City, often referred to as ‘Miami Beach of the Orient.’ “Inspired by various gyms I’ve had the privilege to go to while living in the US. I want to offer a place where people of all ages, gender, ethnicity can gather and be happy. And through my knowledge and experiences, I want to support people’s mental and physical wellness. Giving back to society is my new dream, and I am looking forward to making it come true.”

You can view Sane’s announcement below.