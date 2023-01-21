– During today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2 event, things broke down in the NOAH vs. NJPW match with Kaito Kiyomiya and Yoshiki Inamura facing IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and Togi Makabe. The match ended in a no contest, but the brawling continued after the match ended. Before Okada left, a furious Kiyomiya got on the microphone and challenged Okada to a singles matchup.

Kaito Kiyomiya was later seen repeating the calls backstage. Okada angrily left and did not comment on the challenge. He was shown furious backstage yelling at the camera operators not to film him. You can see a video of the incident and Kaito challenging Okada to a singles match below: