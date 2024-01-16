wrestling / News

Kaito Kiyomiya vs. Yuma Anzai Set For NTV 70th Anniversary Show

January 15, 2024
NTV 70th Anniversary Show Image Credit: Pro Wrestling NOAH

Kaito Kiyomiya and Yuma Anzai will compete in an AJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH match at the NTV 70th Anniversary show next month. NOAH announced on Monday that the two will compete at the special event being promoted by the two companies, which takes place on February 9th in Korakuen Hall. The show is in honor of Nippon TV airing wrestling for the past 70 years.

NOAH’s announcement reads:

“OFFICIAL – Kaito Kiyomiya faces Yuma Anzai at NTV’s special event on 9 February marking 70 years of pro wrestling on the channel

Pro Wrestling NOAH & AJPW will be supporting the show at Korakuen Hall”

