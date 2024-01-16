Kaito Kiyomiya vs. Yuma Anzai Set For NTV 70th Anniversary Show

Kaito Kiyomiya and Yuma Anzai will compete in an AJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH match at the NTV 70th Anniversary show next month. NOAH announced on Monday that the two will compete at the special event being promoted by the two companies, which takes place on February 9th in Korakuen Hall. The show is in honor of Nippon TV airing wrestling for the past 70 years.

NOAH’s announcement reads:

“OFFICIAL – Kaito Kiyomiya faces Yuma Anzai at NTV’s special event on 9 February marking 70 years of pro wrestling on the channel Pro Wrestling NOAH & AJPW will be supporting the show at Korakuen Hall”