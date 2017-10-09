Backstage News On Change Of Plans That Led To Kalisto’s Title Win Over Enzo on RAW

PWInsider reports that Neville, not Kalisto, was scheduled to face Enzo last night on WWE RAW and win the WWE Cruiserweight Title, but that plans changed throughout the day leading up to the show. First, WWE had written themselves into a corner with Neville assaulting Enzo weeks ago and thus not being able to get a title shot. Also, with RAW tonight falling on Eddie Guerrero’s birthday, they decided to tie Kalisto’s win to Guerrero by having him do a promo where he talked about Guerrero as an inspiration.

Kalisto will make his first appearance as champion tomorrow on 205 Live. He is set to face Enzo at WWE TLC.