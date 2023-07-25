Kamille Announces Role for Upcoming Mildred Burke Biopic

– In announcement on Twitter, NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille announced that she wrapped filming on the upcoming biopic of former NWA champion Mildred Burke. She also revealed that she’s portraying June Byers in the upcoming film.

Kamille wrote, “Just wrapped 🎥 Spent the summer filming my my first movie which will tell a story very close to my heart. Can’t wait for y’all to see it! #QueenOfTheRing #MildredBurke #JuneByers”

The upcoming film stars Emily Bett Rickards as Burke, Deborah Ann Woll as Gladys “Kill ‘Em” Gillem, Francesca Eastwood as Mae Young, Josh Lucas as Billy Wolfe, Marie Avgeropoulos as Leona “Babe” Gordon, Kelli Berglund as “Alabama Bombshell” Nell Stewart, Martin Kove as Al Haft, Walton Goggins as Jack Pfefer, Charlotte Flair as June Byers, and Liv Morgan as Clara Mortensen.