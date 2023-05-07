Kamille Celebrates 700 Days as NWA Women’s World Champion

– NWA celebrated yesterday a major milestone for NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille, as she reached 700 days as champion. NWA tweeted, “Today we celebrate 700 Days of @Kamille_brick as your NWA World Women’s Champion! – Check out the thread 👇”

Kamille previously won the title from Serena Deeb at When Our Shadows Fall on June 6, 2021. Next month, she will be coming up on celebrating two years as champion if she manages to hold onto the title.