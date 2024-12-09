Kamille Says She’s Making a ‘Game Plan’ For Dealing With Mercedes Mone

Kamille is playing coy about how she’ll be dealing with Mercedes Mone after their split, but acknowledges plans are in the works. Kamille split from Mone, quitting her position as the TBS Champion’s bodyguard on last week’s AEW Dynamite after Mone blamed her for her recent struggles in the ring. Kamille spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview and talked about the split; you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On her plans for Mone: “I’m not gonna give away all my secrets. I’ve been making the game plan, okay? I’ve been writing in my journal.”

On quitting as Mone’s bodyguard: “I’m a pretty patient person. I’m a pretty forgiving person, but sometimes enough is enough. And I’ve also learned that sometimes, if you don’t have something nice to say, better to not say anything at all. So I thought instead of showing how angry I was physically, [it was] just better to walk away.”