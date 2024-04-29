Kamille Reportedly Signs With AEW

Kamille, a regular in the NWA since October 2018, is All-Elite.

She was expected to join WWE and work in NXT. However, things became uncertain after she was backstage at the January 18th Dynamite event. Reports later revealed that she was no longer expected to head to WWE. Instead, AEW seemed to be her likely destination, as they supported her acting dreams.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, she is set to join AEW and has a contract with them. The date of her AEW debut remains unknown.

During an AEW Revolution media call, AEW President Khan expressed his belief that Kamille would be a great addition to the company.