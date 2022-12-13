– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille discussed NWA possibly running another all-women EmPowerrr show in the future. Below are some highlights:

Kamille on if she thinks NWA could run another EmPowerrr: “I do think that we could pull it off, but I think that the special thing about Empowerrr was the fact that it brought together ladies from all walks of wrestling, whether that be AEW, Impact, AAA. So that’s the thing that I think that was interesting about it. I think Billy already mentioned like, he doesn’t have a working relationship with AEW right now, so that would kind of be off the table. But I don’t think that’s a big deal. I think we could still pull it off in a great way.”

On EmPowerrr not needing to happen every year: “But the thing that I think kind of gets blown out of proportion a bit is, does it have to be every year? We didn’t say that it’s never gonna happen again. I think that it definitely will happen again. It’s just a fact of when, and to me, if you wait a little bit longer, it makes it even more special the next time that you have it. To me, if you start making it like an every year type of thing, it’s to be expected and then the specialness kind of goes away. You know, for instance, WWE, they had the Mae Young. When’s the last time they had a Mae Young, but people aren’t going crazy about that.”