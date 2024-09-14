Kane Says He Immediately Knew Dr. Isaac Yankem Gimmick Wasn’t Going To Work

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, Kane talked about his past gimmicks, including Dr. Isaac Yankem and Fake Diesel. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he had the worst gimmicks in wrestling history: “I don’t know about that. I had a few that were not — the one thing you have to remember is [I was] just starting out, too. So you just get everything you could. I had yeah, some that weren’t great obviously. But you have — I think of Terry Taylor and the Red Rooster, and Fred Ottman and the whole Shockmaster thing. So I had my fair share, but I don’t know if I had the the most or the worst.”

On his reaction to Yankem: “Literally, when they told me the Isaac Yankem deal, I was like, ‘Really, that — really? I’m 6’8″ and 300 pounds, and you’re gonna make me a wrestling dentist?’ So yes. And then you’ll see Undertaker and just all these other cool characters. And I was like, ‘Yeah man, this is — there has to be something more for this.’ So unfortunately, almost immediately I was like, ‘Yeah, this is just not gonna work for me.’”

