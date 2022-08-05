wrestling / News
Kane Re-Elected As Mayor Of Knox County, Tennessee
The former Kane has been re-elected to the position of mayor in Knox County, Tennessee. The WWE Hall of Famer, real name Glenn Jacobs, won his election on Thursday night with an unofficial tally of 29,218 to 23,330 with 98% of precincts reporting in. That’s a 11.2% margin of victory.
Jacobs said, per Knox News, “It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as mayor for the past four years, and I am just so grateful that you have trusted me to work hard to keep our economy strong and to protect our freedoms and our way of life.”
The mayor was first elected to the position in 2018. Jacobs appeared at WWE SummerSlam as Kane, announcing the attendance for the event at 48,449.
THANK YOU Knox County for electing me to serve a second term as your mayor.
I am so grateful for the support you have shown me and my family throughout my campaign for re-election, and will continue to do all I can to serve you to the best of my ability. pic.twitter.com/UevMafyDKD
— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) August 5, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger On His Current Health Status, Possible WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Chris Jericho Recalls WWE WrestleMania 28 Feud With CM Punk, Original Plan To Tattoo His Initials On Punk
- Backstage Update on MJF Remaining Silent Since AEW Dynamite Promo
- Mick Foley on How Shawn Michaels’ ‘Sunny Days’ Comment Triggered Heat With Bret Hart