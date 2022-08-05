Kane Re-Elected As Mayor Of Knox County, Tennessee

The former Kane has been re-elected to the position of mayor in Knox County, Tennessee. The WWE Hall of Famer, real name Glenn Jacobs, won his election on Thursday night with an unofficial tally of 29,218 to 23,330 with 98% of precincts reporting in. That’s a 11.2% margin of victory.

Jacobs said, per Knox News, “It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as mayor for the past four years, and I am just so grateful that you have trusted me to work hard to keep our economy strong and to protect our freedoms and our way of life.”

The mayor was first elected to the position in 2018. Jacobs appeared at WWE SummerSlam as Kane, announcing the attendance for the event at 48,449.