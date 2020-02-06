Kane Rebukes Tim Ryan Over State of the Union/Pro Wrestling Comparison

Tim Ryan’s snarky comment about the State of the Union being “fake” like professional wrestling has earned him a rebuke from Mayor Kane himself. As reported last night, Ryan drew the attention of several wrestlers after he walked out of the State of the Union and said it was “watching professional wrestling. It’s all fake.”

The comment has since drawn the attention of Kane, aka Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. Jacobs took Ryan to task for being “elitist” with his comments. Jacobs’ comment drew a response from Renee Young, as you can see below:

Sir, your statement is emblematic of the out-of-touch elitism, so typical of Washington, that has alienated countless everyday Americans. Professional wrestling brings joy to millions around the world. Politicans like yourself usually bring nothing but misery. https://t.co/QgR2gtMKze — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) February 5, 2020