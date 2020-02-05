Dolph Ziggler, Paige & More React to Congressman Comparing State of the Union to Wrestling

US Congressman Tim Ryan drew the attention of Wrestling Twitter when he compared Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech to the pro wrestling world. Ryan was quoted by NBC News on Tuesday saying that he walked out of the State of the Union, adding, ” I’ve had enough. It’s like watching professional wrestling. It’s all fake.”

The comment got responses from Paige, Dolph Ziggler, Gail Kim, Drake Maverick and indy star Effy, among others. You can check out a selection of posts below in response to Ryan:

As a fan of pro wrestling, politics & Congressman Ryan, I see many similarities between the jobs we so passionately do…

such as; it’s only real when we win https://t.co/PdX6uSYgdP — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) February 5, 2020

You leave wrestling out of this!!! 😩 https://t.co/6YTiADHu4o — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 5, 2020

We aren’t fake. TRUMP IS. We don’t deserve to be lumped into his category. TRUMP= unpredictable and FAKE. WRESTLING= predetermined and physically REAL. We are the escape from this reality https://t.co/cEcxmlXGCw — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) February 5, 2020

You’re ‘fake’ constantly so that you get what you want out of life. https://t.co/0PWHz3oAxn — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) February 5, 2020

Don’t u dare bring me into this, Tim. https://t.co/XgEzTDpSaB — EFFY (@EFFYlives) February 5, 2020

Come to @aiwrestling Friday and see just how fake it is! https://t.co/JurrOuXXe8 — REAL Dean Malenko account (@FilthyTomLawlor) February 5, 2020