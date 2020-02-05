wrestling / News

Dolph Ziggler, Paige & More React to Congressman Comparing State of the Union to Wrestling

February 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dolph Ziggler Tim Ryan

US Congressman Tim Ryan drew the attention of Wrestling Twitter when he compared Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech to the pro wrestling world. Ryan was quoted by NBC News on Tuesday saying that he walked out of the State of the Union, adding, ” I’ve had enough. It’s like watching professional wrestling. It’s all fake.”

The comment got responses from Paige, Dolph Ziggler, Gail Kim, Drake Maverick and indy star Effy, among others. You can check out a selection of posts below in response to Ryan:

