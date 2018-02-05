Kane Removed From Upcoming WWE Live Events

– Kane has been removed from all upcoming WWE live shows through the end of February. The company has taken the Raw star off advertising for all live shows through the end of the month from this weekend forward. He is still advertised for TV and live events in March, starting with his match with Brock Lesnar on March 3rd in Chicago.

Kane is currently running for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee and it is not known whether he is being taken off live events to campaign for for some other reason. He was written out of current storylines on last week’s Raw when Braun Strowman crushed him under the announcer’s desk set. He is set for a campaign event on March 1st with the Undertaker appearing in Knoxville and will appear on a live Talk is Jericho podcast on February 16th, as you can see below: