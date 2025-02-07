Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows Weigh In On Rhea Ripley’s Rise

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows recently shared their thoughts on Rhea Ripley’s rise to the top of WWE and their own involvement with Ripley on-screen. Ripley famously bodyslammed Luke Gallows on an episode of Raw back in October of 2022, and the two talked about Ripley’s ascendancy on their Talk’n Shop podcast. You can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

Gallows on Ripley’s rise: “In the last couple of years, hell we were part of it when Rhea slammed me on Raw, and the launch of Rhea Ripley and what she’s done since then, so it’s kind of a clash of eras at WrestleMania, to have those two wrestle. That’s pretty cool.”

Anderson on Ripley: “Rhea Ripley deserves all of her flowers. It’s incredible. What a run. What a superstar she’s turned into.”