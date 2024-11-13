wrestling / News
Karmen Petrovic vs. Sumie Sakai Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII
Karmen Petrovic is set to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII as she battles Sumie Sakai. Barnett announced on Tuesday that the NXT star will face Sakai at the November 24th show, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs on TrillerTV, is:
* MVP vs. Josh Barnett
* Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku
* Masha Slamovich vs Lei Ying Lee
* Charlie Dempsey vs. AKIRA
* Mike Bailey vs. Josh Alexander
* Marina Shafir vs. Jody Threat
* Karmen Petrovic vs. Sumie Sakai
One wrestler's skills as a Kareteka have been the backbone of what has made her successful in her short time in the Pro Wrestling ring.
One wrestler's skills as a Judoka brought her to the realm of Pro Wrestling and MMA, throwing and armbarring many on the way to carving out a… pic.twitter.com/r1htW9QVge
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) November 13, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Feels Like He Lost to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 for Nothing
- Jim Ross on the Lack of Consistency in Malakai Black’s AEW Booking
- Eric Bischoff Weighs on Vince McMahon’s Meeting With TKO’s Mark Shapiro
- Linda McMahon Reportedly Frontrunner to Lead Department of Commerce for Donald Trump