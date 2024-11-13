Karmen Petrovic vs. Sumie Sakai Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII

Karmen Petrovic is set to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII as she battles Sumie Sakai. Barnett announced on Tuesday that the NXT star will face Sakai at the November 24th show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on TrillerTV, is:

* MVP vs. Josh Barnett

* Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku

* Masha Slamovich vs Lei Ying Lee

* Charlie Dempsey vs. AKIRA

* Mike Bailey vs. Josh Alexander

* Marina Shafir vs. Jody Threat

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Sumie Sakai