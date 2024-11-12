Karrion Kross Comments on Tonight’s Attack on the Wyatt Sicks

– As previously reported, The Final Testament and The Miz set a trap for the Wyatt Sicks tonight on WWE Raw. With The Miz’s help, Karrion Kross and his group laid waste to the Wyatt Sicks. However, even after they were beaten, Uncle Howdy (aka Bo Dallas), laughed at The Final Testament as they walked away. Kross later commented on the beatdown via social media.

Karrion Kross wrote in the caption, “Have a good night. #WWERaw” Also, his post features an image of a TV that reads, “Am I supposed to be scared? Hahaha. Take your hocus pocus and blow it our your ass.” You can view the image he shared below: