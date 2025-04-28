wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Reportedly Set To Get ‘Extended Opportunities’ in WWE
April 28, 2025 | Posted by
Wrestlevotes (via Wrestling Inc) reports that Karrion Kross is expected to get ‘extended opportunities’ in WWE after his recent work on RAW and his viral ‘shoot’ promo.
It was noted that it won’t be a “full-on push”, but a way to grow his character ‘in different ways outside the ring.’ There are said to be multiple people in creative pushing for Kross to get more opportunities.
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Explains Why WWE Acquiring AAA Is a Positive Move, Says He Will Be Part of WWE’s Creative Team
- Bishop Dyer Says Gable Steveson Rubbed People Wrong in NXT
- Arn Anderson On The Greatest Tag Teams Not In the WWE Hall of Fame
- Details On Reactions in WWE To Karrion Kross’ WrestleMania After-Show Comments