wrestling / News

Karrion Kross Reportedly Set To Get ‘Extended Opportunities’ in WWE

April 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Karrion Kross Scarlett WrestleMania 41 Image Credit: WWE

Wrestlevotes (via Wrestling Inc) reports that Karrion Kross is expected to get ‘extended opportunities’ in WWE after his recent work on RAW and his viral ‘shoot’ promo.

It was noted that it won’t be a “full-on push”, but a way to grow his character ‘in different ways outside the ring.’ There are said to be multiple people in creative pushing for Kross to get more opportunities.

