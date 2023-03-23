Karrion Kross Says Scarlett Knew They’d Be Back in WWE, Thinks Of Her Character As More Than a Manager

Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their WWE returns last August, and Kross says Scarlett was certain they would be back. Kross recently spoke with Ryan Satin for Out of Character and talked about his on-screen partnership with his real-life partner, and how they were able to return to the company as a team. Kross also discussed the conception of Scarlett as a partner to Kross and more than a manager that could be replaceable. You can check out some highlights below:

On Triple H wanting Scarlett back right away as well as Kross: “Yeah, immediately. He said, ‘I want to jump on the call with the both of you.’ And we’re just like, ‘All right, here we go.’ She was always telling me, she’s like, ‘I’m telling you, one day that call’s coming.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, maybe.’ She’s like, ‘No, not maybe. I can feel it intuitively, we’re gonna be back there.’ And sometimes I thought so too, and then sometimes I thought, ‘You know, maybe not.’ Which would have been whatever it would have been.

“But we are so happy that we’re back. Not even just to be in front of the WWE Universe, but I don’t know, we just went to like five new countries over the last four or five months. Very first time we were ever in Scotland, very first time we were in Switzerland, Germany, Saudi Arabia. We’re flying all over the world together as a married couple being able to perform? It doesn’t get any better than that.”

On their conception of Scarlett as a partner to Kross: “You know, right from the very beginning I looked at the functionality of how managers typically work in wrestling. And one thing before we got started in NXT was, I wanted to avoid accidentally creating a character to stand next to Karrion Kross that felt replaceable. Because some managers — you know, sometimes when somebody is watching something, it’s like, ‘You know, if that manager wasn’t standing next to a particular talent, then I don’t think it would make a difference. Or, maybe the talent would be better off, or maybe the talent is overly dependent on the manager.’ I wanted to create a synchronicity between the two characters.

“And she totally understood that and was right on track with it where it’s like, ‘No, these characters work together. This type of energy that they feed off of.’ And we were working on that for a while. In different ways on the independents, we discovered that we like a lot of the same films and stuff like that. So we were able to put that together. And I wanted this character to feel important — Scarlett, the character of Scarlett. Sometimes, her and I almost even think of Scarlett and Kross as a tag team instead of a wrestler and manager. So I think with that notion and attention behind developing that, it’s why it comes off the way it does.”

