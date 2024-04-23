Karrion Kross Vows ‘Another Sermon’ Ahead Of Tonight’s WWE NXT

Karrion Kross says we will get “another sermon” tonight on WWE NXT. Kross and his Final Testament allies appeared on WWE NXT a couple of weeks ago and attacked new NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Fraizer. The champions are set to face the Authors of Pain on next week’s second night of NXT Spring Breakin’, and Kross posted to Twitter on Tuesday teasing their appearance for tonight’s show as well.

Kross wrote: