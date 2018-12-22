Kassius Ohno Slams and Denies Report of Upcoming WWE Release

– BodySlam.net published a report on Friday (Dec. 21) writing that NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno is expected to be released from WWE in the very near future. The rumor reportedly came from a “well-placed source.”

Kassius Ohno later responded to the rumor on his Twitter account. You can see his response to the matter below. Ohno wrote on the report, ““You couldn’t be more wrong. Get better sources!”