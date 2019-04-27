Kassius Ohno Hosting WWN Seminar/Tryout Next Month

– NXT star Kassius Ohno is set to host a seminar and tryout for WWN in May. WWN announced on Friday that Ohno will host the seminar/tryout on May 11th, which will be open to all wrestlers, managers and referees who have completed a reputable training course.

The application for the tryout is at the link above, while the announcement is below:

The WWN Seminar/Tryout is coming to Indianapolis for the first time on May 11th! It will feature guest trainer NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno. This is a real opportunity to get booked in NXT, EVOLVE, SHINE and other WWN Family promotions.

The WWN Seminar/Tryout is open to all wrestlers, managers and referees who have completed a reputable training course. Go to the end of this write up to fill out an application. Do not apply if you have not completed a training course. This will not benefit you and you will not be accepted.

The WWN Seminar/Tryout has a strong track record of success. Over 100 talents have been booked in NXT, EVOLVE, SHINE and other WWN Family promotions after taking part in the WWN Seminar/Tryout. It is an invaluable learning experience, giving lessons that normally are only taught at the WWE Performance Center.

Ohno brings the experience of his storied career to this WWN Seminar/Tryout. He is an independent wrestling legend as Chris Hero. He is now featured on both NXT and NXT UK in a prominent role. In addition, Ohno is a locker room leader at NXT and teaches at the WWE PC. This is your only chance to learn from Ohno in the Midwest.

At least one participant from this WWN Seminar/Tryout will be picked to go to a NXT TV taping as an extra (after completing proper WWE paper work). Several past WWN Seminar/Tryout participants have actually wrestled on NXT TV! In fact, Aaron Frye was on NXT TV a couple of weeks ago against Dominik Dijakovic. He got that spot after taking part in a WWN Seminar/Tryout.

In addition, at least one talent will be booked on the EVOLVE card that evening. The WWN Seminar/Tryout has led to several talents getting WWN contracts, with Anthony Greene being the latest. This is opportunity.

Here is what the May 11th WWN Seminar/Tryout will consist of:

-Ohno will give an in depth lecture with an extensive in ring demonstration. Learn what the NXT and WWE Superstars learn at the WWE PC!

-There will be a tryout matches in front of WWN VP Of Talent Relations, Head Of Creative and WWE Creative Consultant Gabe Sapolsky. You will receive an assessment from Sapolsky on your match. This is opportunity.

-The tryout match will be filmed in HD with multiple cameras. You will be given the footage to distribute however you want. This will be high quality footage you can send to promotions to try to get bookings.

-A lesson on how to get booked, what to do once you get booked to insure you get future bookings and what EVOLVE and WWE are looking for by Gabe Sapolsky.

-A lesson on promos and ring entrances.

-WWN Head Referee Brandon Tolle will give instructions and lessons to the referees. Referees will also receive a written assessment from Tolle, who has experience on several nationally television promotions now.

We are very proud of the contributions that the WWN Seminar/Tryout has made to the independent wrestling scene. It is our mission to strengthen the independent scene by sharing this knowledge and presenting this opportunity. You will get a complete education from in ring techniques to how to get booked to social media etiquette and other outside-the-ring tools you need to be successful. These are the keys to success!

The price of the special one-time-only WWN Seminar/Tryout with Kassius Ohno is $149. There will be absolutely no refunds or exchanges once you have paid. Act now, the last WWN Seminar/Tryout with Ohno sold out a couple of weeks in advance.

Please fill out the application to see if you are accepted. We look forward to hosting you for this learning experience and opportunity. Let’s see what you got!