Kassius Ohno’s Opponents Named For EVOLVE 115 & 116, Plus Updated Cards

EVOLVE wrestling has announced that Kassius Ohno will wrestle at EVOLVE 115 & 116, facing EVOLVE Champion Fabian Aichner & Shane Strickland…

EVOLVE 115 (11.09.18)

* Harlem Bravado vs. Jason Kincaid vs. Josh Briggs vs. Leon Ruff

* Mustafa Ali vs. DJZ

* Grudge Match – Stipulation To Be Determined: AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

* EVOLVE Championship Match: Champion Fabian Aichner vs. Kassius Ohno

* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match: Champions The Street Profits of Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins vs. WWN Champion JD Drake & Anthony Henry

EVOLVE 116 (11.10.18)

* Jason Kincaid vs. Barrett Brown

* Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits vs. Josh Briggs

* Montez Ford of The Street Profits vs. Shane Strickland

* Kassius Ohno vs. Shane Strickland

* Mustafa Ali vs. Darby Allin

* WWN Championship Match – Elimination Match: Champion JD Drake defends vs. Anthony Henry vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. Harlem Bravado

* EVOLVE Championship Match: Champion Fabian Aichner defends vs. AR Fox