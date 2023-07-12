wrestling / News
Katsuhiko Nakajima vs. Kento Miyahara Set For Pro Wrestling NOAH One Night Dream
Katsuhiko Nakajima and Kento Miyahara are set to do battle in a NOAH vs. AJPW crossover match at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s One Night Dream this weekend. NOAH has announced that the two stars will face off at Saturday’s show, which will air live on Wrestle Universe.
The full lineup for the show is:
* NOAH vs AJPW Match: Katsuhiko Nakajima vs. Kento Miyahara
* HAYATA, Rey Escorpian & Dante Leon vs. Dralistico, Ninja Mack & AMAKUSA
* N-1 Special Tag Team Match: Jake Lee & Kenoh vs Go Shiozaki & El Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr
* N-1 Scramble 8 Man Tag Team Match: Lance Anoa’i, Adam Brookes, Saxon Huxley & Jack Morris vs Masa Kitamiya, Manabu Soya, Daiki Inaba & Yoshiki Inamura
* Jazzy Yang & Miyuki Takase vs Hibiscus Mii & Yuu
* Jimmy Yang, Super Crazy & Stallion Rogers vs. Anthony Greene, YO-HEY & Tadasuke
* Kai Fujimura vs. Yu Owada
