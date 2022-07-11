Kaun Open Challenge Announced For TERMINUS 3

A new match is official for TERMINUS’ third event, with Gates of Agony’s Kaun throwing out an open challenge. The Baron Black and Jonathan Gresham-run promotion announced on Monday that Kaun has issued an open challenge for the July 21st event, as you can see below.

The show will take place once again in Atlanta, Georgia, and the updated card is below:

* Queen Aminata vs. Masha Slamovich

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black

* QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. C4

* Open Challenge: Kaun vs. TBA

* Adam Priest vs. Will Ferrara