Mercedes Martinez, Kavita Devi, Mia Yim And Others Join Mae Young Classic

WWE.com has announced that not only has Kavita Devi joined this year’s Mae Young Classic, but so have four others, including Mercedes Martinez, Mia Yim, Crystal and Killer Kelly.

Devi, Martinez and Yim were all competitors in last year’s tournament. Devi lost to Dakota Kai in the opening round and later made her main roster debut in the Wrestlemania Women’s Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 34. Martinez defeated Xia Li, Princesa Sugehit and Abbey Laith before losing to Shayna Baszler in the semifinals. Yim defeated Sarah Logan before losing to Baszler as well in the second round.

Killer Kelly made her WWE debut at the UK Championship tournament events in London. She is the first women’s champion in the history of Germany’s Westside Xtreme Wrestling.

Finally, Crystal has competed in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia since debuting in February 2016. She calls herself the Queen of Phillipine Wrestling and was discovered during a scouting trip by WWE officials last year.

The Classic will tape on August 8-9 at Full Sail Live in Orlando, Florida. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Mercedes Martinez

* Mia Yim

* Killer Kelly

* Crystal

* Kavita Devi

* Tegan Nox

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Jessica Elaban

* Reina González

* Kaitlyn

* Io Shirai

* Jinny

* Kacy Catanzaro

* Nicole Matthews

* Rhea Ripley