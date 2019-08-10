Kavita Devi Suffers Torn ACL, Surgery Happening Thursday

Squared Circle Sirens reports that NXT’s Kavita Devi has suffered a torn ACL in her knee and will have surgery this upcoming Thursday, August 15. Her last match was at an NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida on July 26, where she teamed with Jessi Kamea against Deonna Purrazzo and Rachael Evers. Her team won the match.

Devi has yet to actually comment on her status on social media. Her last post was on July 29 and was a positive one.

She is the first Indian-born female superstar in the WWE and has already competed in the Mae Young Classic twice and the women’s battle royal at Wrestlemania 34.