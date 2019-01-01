Kavita Devi Talks Making Her WWE Debut At WrestleMania 34

Kavita Devi recently spoke with Wrestling Inc and spoke about being the first Indian-born female in WWE history and she talked about the importance of the Indian market…

On The Indian Market: “WWE knows that the Indian audience consumes a lot of WWE content and follow the product,” said Devi. “Indian fans also aspire to become WWE Superstars, and the Indian market is one of the biggest, if not the biggest market for WWE. So, the WWE officials believe and know that there is a wealth of talent in India, and they need Indian talent [in WWE]. That’s the reason why they are coming to India with tryouts in March for the very first time in history. That is because they know that India has the potential and talent that they want.”

On Making Her WWE Debut At WrestleMania 34: “That was a fantastic experience,” said Devi who became the second Indian-born WWE Superstar to compete at WrestleMania. “I had tears in my eyes just thinking about me getting the opportunity to represent my country in front of millions of people and on a global platform. I felt proud; in fact, it’s difficult to explain the emotions I was going through. My dreams, and the dreams of a billion people back in India were realized. All I kept thinking about was how proud my countrymen were to see a girl that no one thought even in their dreams would one day compete at WrestleMania stand in the middle of the ring.

On India Being a Top Priority For WWE: “I don’t think there has been a bigger opportunity for the Indian fans until now,” stated Devi. “The Indian fans dream about becoming global stars, of becoming professional wrestlers, and WWE is coming to their doorstep to give them a chance. They’re sending invitations, calling fans who aspire to become wrestlers, and I don’t think there can be a bigger chance for the Indian talent. So, they have to apply for the tryouts and prepare themselves.”