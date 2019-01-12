WWE News: Kay Lee Ray and Jazzy Gabert At NXT UK Takeover, Toni Storm Comments On Title Win, Pete Dunne Ecstatic Over Takeover

– Both Kay Lee Ray and Jazzy Gabert, former WWE Mae Young Classic competitors, were in Blackpool for NXT UK Takeover. The two were in the audience, and it’s rumored that one or both of them will sign with WWE. We reported this week that Ray, along with Bea Pristley and Viper, are being considered by WWE once their World of Sport deals expire. WWE has had previous NXT roster signings appear in the crowd at Takeovers before they debuted, which is what led to the speculation over this.

– Toni Storm spoke with WWE.com (via Wrestlezone) about her NXT UK Women’s title win at Takeover: Blackpool.

She said: “Where do I begin? I’ve just become the NXT UK Women’s Champion and I won the Mae Young Classic to get this opportunity. I could have gone for the RAW title, I could have gone for the SmackDown [title], I could have gone for the NXT [title], but I chose the NXT UK Women’s Championship because I love this brand and I’m gonna do anything in my power to step it up because it deserves the best women’s division and that’s exactly what I’m gonna do. The Mae Young Classic – you’re right, it changed everything about me. I fought some of the toughest women in the world, right after a back injury. When bad things happen to you, you become a different person, you become a dangerous person, but you become a better person and sometimes you become NXT UK Women’s Champion.”

– Finally, Pete Dunne also spoke with WWE.com about the event, where he retained against Joe Coffey and faced off with WALTER.

He said: “TakeOver’s always a completely different feeling. It’s even more special doing it in England. To come back to Blackpool, as well, it’s nostalgic and I’m just happy I got through it. I’m still the champ. Especially here, that’s where I made a name for myself in the first place. To be able to come back two years on and I look completely different. I feel like I wrestle different. I’ve got more confidence and this time I’ve got this [NXT UK Championship]. Last time, I came up short. This time I got the job done, so I’m ecstatic. Obviously, with a newborn baby, doing things like this are even more special now. I get to go home to her, spend time with her, and reflect now. I get to check myself and think about how far we’ve really come.”

When asked about his future plans for the UK, he said: “Another TakeOver in the UK and who knows? WrestleMania, if I had it my way.”